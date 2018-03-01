The Rock Reveals His Hulk Costume With Messed Up Haircut

The Rock might be part of the DCEU these days, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan of Marvel, specifically the Incredible Hulk.

The Rock evidently loves the Hulk so much that he decided to go as the green giant for Halloween one year. Rock shared an image for throwback Thursday that shows him in full green body paint and torn blue jean shorts, though evidently, he wasn’t a fan of his haircut for the costume.

The Huk’s never been known for his style, though he did upgrade from purple slacks to denim shorts, so at least that’s a start. You can see the image above.

As mentioned above, The Rock is still attached to star in DC’s cinematic universe as Black Adam, though he won’t be appearing as the villain in the upcoming Shazam! project. When he does finally make his debut though, Rock is geared up to deliver something special.

“I love the idea that is backstory is that he starts off as a slave. I feel like when somebody is oppressed that way but has a bigger ambition and a greater belief than the oppression that’s holding him down – that’s a powerful place to be. [His] family getting killed, coming back from that; There’s a lot of elements about Black Adam that have attracted me for a very, very, very, very, very long time,” Johnson said.

“I’m excited about it, man. You know, and Black Adam has been with me probably going ten years that Black Adam is in our zone And [there’s] the great meetings with been having with Geoff Johns and the guys over at DC, Warner Bros, New Line.”

We’ll have to wait for Rock’s Black Adam, though fans can see The Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War, which lands in theaters on May 4.