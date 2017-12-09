The Rock Says All The Avengers Need Their Ass Kicked

The Rock currently has his hands full in the crazy world of Jumanji, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t up for a superhero fight.

Rock is currently promoting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but he’s also a part of the DC Cinematic Universe. He’s long been attached to the role of Black Adam, and that seems to have influenced his answer when asked who he would pull into the world of Jumanji.

“If I could pull a real celebrity into the world of Jumanji, like I have myself and my other castmates, I would to say, well here’s the thing,” Rock said. “It’s not just one celebrity I would pull in, no no no, I would pull them all in, and the all who I’m talking about is the Avengers. I’d pull them all in, all of them need their ass kicked. Cuz it’s DC baby! That’s how we roll, Black Adam.”

It seems Rock is making his allegiances well known, and you can’t really blame him either. Black Adam isn’t exactly known for his subtlety, and typically has the power to back up his ego. Granted, taking on the entire Avengers team would be a tall order, which consists of heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and the Hulk, but Black Adam isn’t exactly a slouch either.

Come to think of it, just seeing the Rock take on Captain America would be worth it alone.

It’s not the first time the crew from Jumanji challenged the crew of Avengers, specifically Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Jack Black took issue with Thor: Ragnarok’s use of Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song for one of the trailers, and Hemsworth responded to his claims, using one of Tenacious D’s own songs against him. The Rock and Kevin Hart quickly chimed in, and a bit of DC allegiance came through there as well.

