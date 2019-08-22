The Russo Brothers Share Video of Chris Evans as a Spry Old Captain America

Behind-the-scene content from Avengers: Endgame is the gift that keeps on giving! The Marvel Cinematic Universe film recently became available on DVD and Blu-ray, and much of the film’s cast and crew have been sharing various photos and videos from the filmmaking process. The latest post comes from the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, who shared a video of Chris Evans in his elder Captain America garb acting quite spry for an old man.

View this post on Instagram Don’t sleep on Old Cap in your next Fantasy draft… A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

“Don’t sleep on Old Cap in your next Fantasy draft…,” the Russos wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tons of fans commented on the post, clearly enjoying the video:

“Chris can do this all day,” @marveldaily270 replied.

“I don’t know why I never thought about the fact that Chris Evans was gonna fool around in his old Cap makeup,” @jazzitup157 added.

“The Russo brothers: no phones on set! Also the Russo brothers: ,” @alveion joked.

However, many other fans chimed in to comment on the recent split between Disney and Sony:

“Save MCU SPIDERMAN kick in y’all ‘what ever it takes’ speech,” @roddstacks wrote.



“BRING BACK OUR SPIDEY!!!!!!!!,” @zervakii added.

“Do something about Spider-Man please. I know you don’t have a direct say in it but you do certainly have the prestige to ask Disney to do something about it,” @dmazt3r requested.

While the Russos haven’t commented on the unfortunate Spider-Man news, a couple of MCU stars have posted about it on social media. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye/Clint Barton, invoked Stan Lee in his post about the split, and Simu Liu, who was recently cast as the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also had a pretty relatable response.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.