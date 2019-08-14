The Russos Say They Would Have Snapped Every X-Men Except One

Many fans were hopeful to see the deal between The Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Fox be finalized before it actually happened, if only for the possibility of squeezing the X-Men into Marvel Studios‘ epic Avengers films. While it did not happen, directors Joe and Anthony Russo still had some ideas for how they would add them into the franchise.

While speaking with IGN, the Russos were asked which of the X-Men would survive and which of them would be snapped away in Avengers: Infinity War, and they provided a surprising answer: Everyone would die except for Wolverine.

“I’d love to see a fiercely motivated Wolverine going up against Thanos,” Joe Russo explained.

Much like watching characters like Black Panther or the Guardians of the Galaxy fading from existence, fans likely would have been devastated to watch Marvel’s Mutants getting wiped out as well. But then it would provide The Best There Is At What He Does with some extra motivation to dig his adamantium claws into the Mad Titan.

“It’s not our job to give the people what they want, it’s to give them what they need,” Joe added.

The directors have spoken at length about how important the Snap is to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making it clear that there had to be consequences in these films.

“We’re owning it moving forward,” Joe Russo told Slate. “And that’s a really crazy narrative decision to own, and it’s gonna make things really interesting, because the universe that these stories take place in is a really odd one.”

Added Anthony, “Primarily what drove the choice was we wanted it to be far enough where our lead characters had reached a point of acceptance. They had to just accept it as their reality.”

Co-writer Christopher Markus also explained that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige loves when big changes like the Snap occurs in the film, revealing that they never considered reversing the consequences.

“He was always pressing for a good sized time jump and to make it permanent. ‘Do it. We’ll deal with it and it will just make it more interesting. Why would you undo it and go back to zero?’ If we went back five years and undid it, that’s five-and-a-half hours of movie that sort of has no point. You loop back around to the beginning and it never happened.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.