The $20 SDCC 2019 Exclusive Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Snap Statue is Back

This Infinity Gauntlet 6-inch statue captures the moment that Thanos snaps his fingers and wipes out half of the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Needless to say, it makes a bold power statement for your desk, which is probably why these sold out in a hot second when they were first unveiled back in May. The $20 price tag was another reason. The fact that it’s a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusive that’s on a limited run of 2500 units probably didn’t hurt either.

When they sold out, we thought that would be it for anyone not attending SDCC. Then, we found them just chilling right here at Books-A-Million, still available to pre-order for the standard price. BAM doesn’t list a ship date for these, but we would expect them to arrive no later than August. At any rate, this will likely be your best chance to score one outside of the show without paying a premium on eBay, so take advantage of it while you can.

On a related note, this glow-in-the-dark 6-inch Thanos Funko Pop figure from Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy made it’s debut as an Entertainment Earth exclusive way back in 2015. It sold out quickly, but it has returned for one or two brief stints over the years. If you haven’t added the Glowing Thanos GotG figure to your Marvel Funko Pop collection, it’s available to order here with a 15% discount while supplies last. It’s part of a larger sale that Entertainment Earth is running on Marvel products that you can browse through right here.

