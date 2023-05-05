Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Director James Gunn Offers Production Update

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn just offered fans a production update on the film. On Twitter, the filmmaker was fielding questions from fans and one decided to ask about a potential Guardians 4. However, with the cast and crew filming a bunch of this stuff back to back, don't expect news on that from Marvel any time soon. Gunn replied, "We finished shooting the Holiday Special this week (out this Christmas). We finish shooting Vol 3 in about a week (out in May)." So, that's a ton of work being done on two projects simultaneously. Gunn could be working at the speed of light and not have all the intricacies of a Vol. 4 planned out already. Even if that is the case, fans are still hungry for more Guardians content. They're overjoyed at getting to see the characters in Thor's upcoming adventure as well. Check out his tweet down below.

This isn't the first time Gunn has addressed Volume 3 on social media. The filmmaker discussed talked about the tone on the set heading into an apparent finale on his work with this franchise. Both cast and crew are abundantly clear that this movie is going to special for a lot of people. "Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn told a fan when asked about his next MCU movie. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us."

Speculation has also swirled about who Chukwudi Iwuji is playing in the sequel. He and Will Poulter's Adam Warlock have sparked the most intense speculation among fans. The Peacemaker actor talked to Variety about how different this character is.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji said of the mystery character for Volume 3. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

"It's a lot different. Murn is a very contained guy with bursts of anger and emotion. What I'm dealing with is a completely different guy, who, let's just say, is the extreme opposite of Murn in many ways," the actor continued. "It's a different kind of world and universe."

You can see the Guardians of the Galaxy on July 8th as they throw the hammer down with Thor: Love and Thunder.

