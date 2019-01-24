New ‘Unstoppable Wasp’ Cover Has an ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Easter Egg

The world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is entering the world of Marvel Comics — but not in the way that you’d probably expect.

Marvel recently released a new cover for April’s The Unstoppable Wasp #6, which shows Nadia Van Dyne attempting to join the Agents of G.I.R.L. on a train. For some eagle-eyed Marvel fans, the other patrons on the train will probably look familiar, as the Spider-Verse iterations of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy can be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cover is pretty adorable, blending together the two very different Marvel universes together in an interesting way. As some fans have been quick to suggest, there’s a chance the cover even holds another completely different Easter egg, as the corgi in the foreground happens to look a lot like Cowboy Bebop‘s Ein.

With Spider-Verse earning a slew of love from viewers and fans – including a recent Oscar nomination – it was only a matter of time until the film’s iterations of iconic Marvel characters somehow bled into the comics. And while it’s safe to assume that the Spider-Verse connection might not stretch into the issue’s plot, it still illustrates some of the larger response to the film.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” co-director Bob Perisichetti explained in a recent interview. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible. There’s one really good story that [co-director] Rodney [Rothman] has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you from a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

“It’s just great that after three years of work, people are embracing it with the spirit that we hoped they would, and the spirit that we put into it,” co-director Peter Ramsey added. “Because we really cared about this story. I mean we’ve got a crew of, what, 800 people, something like that. And everyone really so deeply cared about telling this story the way that we told it and with the heart that we feel it has. So it’s great that people are actually picking up on that and it means something to them.”

You can check out the solicitation for The Unstoppable Wasp #6 below!

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #6

JEREMY WHITLEY (W)

ALTI FIRMANSYAH (A)

Cover by STACEY LEE

• The agents of G.I.R.L. rally around Nadia as she recovers from a personal crisis that put the whole lab at risk.

• But one of Nadia’s lab mates is undergoing some mysterious changes after a fateful A.I.M. attack.

• Will things ever go back to normal for the girls at Genius In action Research Labs?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.