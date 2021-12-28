The Walking Dead Showrunner Supports Norman Reedus as Marvel’s New Ghost Rider

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues forward into its Phase Four, there’s been a lot of anticipation and hope surrounding which characters might enter the fold. Among the ever-growing number of possibilities is Ghost Rider, who has had multiple characters hold the mantle, beginning with Johnny Blaze. While Nicolas Cage previously played the character in a set of films in 2007 and 2011, fans have expected the role to be recast in the main MCU — and The Walking Dead and Death Stranding star Norman Reedus has been a pretty popular fancast to pick him. Recently, Reedus reignited that possibility by liking tweets about how he should play the role, and the hubbub that ensued seems to have caught the attention of The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang. As Kang tweeted on Monday, Reedus as Ghost Rider “would be rad.”

Just saying… Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider WOULD be rad 🔥💀🏍😈 — Angela Kang 강효신 (@angelakang) December 27, 2021

The suggestion of Reedus portraying Johnny Blaze has popped up as early as 2017, and has spawned countless pieces of fanart and other actors campaigning for it to happen.

“The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it,” Reedus said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis ahead of The Walking Dead‘s Saturday Comic-Con panel. “I want to play Ghost Rider.”

“I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around,” Reedus added. “That would be great.”

The nature of a live-action Ghost Rider has been interesting over the years, after Gabriel Luna portrayed the Robbie Reyes version of the character on Agents of SHIELD. A spinoff Ghost Rider TV show was briefly in the works for Hulu, but was ultimately scrapped due to changing plans within the Marvel world.

“I would give all the money back just to do the show, just to give everything I have to that character for what we had, for that plan that we had,” Luna told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “But you take the pay off and you move on, you move forward, and you try to continue your work.”

