Evangeline Lilly on Bringing The Wasp to More Marvel Films

When Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters, Evangeline Lilly will instantly become a fan-favorite cast member from the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster. As fans will clamor in anticipation for more from her Hope van Dyne role, Lilly is already doing the same.

The actress, who debuted as Hope van Dyne in 2015’s Ant-Man, spoke with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp’s theatrical release. After being asked when the world can expect to see more of the character, Lilly shared the same enthusiasm.

“I have been thinking the exact same thing, and now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of, ‘Whew,’ like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Lilly said. “Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?”

While Lilly can’t go as far as talking about exactly when or how she will next appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is eager to see the all-female movie which has gained traction among fans. That’s not the only place there is chatter, though. “Dude, there’s talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies,” Lilly said. “We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] to make that happen.”

During an Ant-Man and The Wasp press conference where Lilly expressed a similar sentiment about the possibility, Feige jokingly addressed the film saying “it’s all coming together.”

Feige did, however, tease a bit of The Wasp’s future while talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview.

“I think she’s talked about it,” Feige said. “There’s already been additional Wasp filming of her for future movies but she’s great. This whole movie was about putting her at the forefront and was about making good on the promise of the end of the last film where she says, ‘About damn time.’ And that whole movie was about the fact that clearly she was qualified to put on a suit and do what was right but she kept being prevented by her father, for reasons that were revealed in that film and reasons that have to do with her mother and now, of course, she becomes the key hero to attempt to rescue her mom and seeing that father-daughter relationship repaired in this movie was something that was great fun for us and to see here step in the forefront.”

