These Rare Funko Pops Will Cost You a Fortune

The upcoming Avengers: Endgame, due out in theaters on April 26, doesn’t just mark the end of a storytelling era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Funko Pop fans, it represents a new opportunity — and excuse — to buy new Funko Pop collectibles.

Since 2010, Funko has been immortalizing just about everything and everyone from Marvel and DC comics, the Star Wars galaxy, the Harry Potter universe, video games, WWE wrestling, music, sports and more via its Pop division of pint-sized vinyl figures and bobbleheads. We’re talking Iron Man, Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Panther, Archie Andrews, Sirius Black, Tyrion Lannister, Miss Piggy, Sonic the Hedgehog, Prince, Tom Brady and many, many more. Regardless of genre, the classic Funko Pop toy, whether it’s a LeBron James or an Ant-Man, stands less than 4-inches tall, features an oversized head and anime-style oversized eyes — and really makes an impression.

Typically, a new Funko Pop figure — a la, the new Endgame-themed Captain America — sells for less than $10. But it’s not unusual for rarer or older, out-of-print Funko Pops to go for much, much more. In January, a cape-wearing Stan Lee figure with a gold-chrome-like finish (and featuring the late Marvel mogul’s autograph) sold for $4,900 on eBay. Two months later, in March, a Freddy Funko, the boyish Funko mascot, that was made to look like a bloodied Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones, went for nearly $15,000 on the same platform.

We’ve rounded up more than three dozen Funko Pop vinyl figures and bobbleheads that you can buy right now — for a lot of money — on either Amazon or eBay. With only a couple of exceptions, all the featured Funko Pops hail from the Marvel and DC lines. Captain America, Shazam, Thor, Superman and Nick Fury are all represented. Many of the featured Funko Pops were issued exclusively (and in small batches) to toy stores or conventions. Metallic finishes seem to be especially prized, too. The cheapest Funko Pop on our list will cost you nearly $100; the most expensive one will run you more than $100,000. Some of the prices are roughly in line with the valuations featured at Pop Price Guide; some are not. As always, let the buyer be choosy. Prices and offerings were current as of publication.

Let’s start shopping — and gawking.

Batman chrome-look vinyl figure (Pop Heroes DC Super Heroes No. 144): $549.99

Sold exclusively by Toy Tokyo at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, the so-called “Blue Chrome Batman” is a lovely, if rare sight.

Hulk Busting Out of Hulkbuster vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Avengers Infinity War No. 306): $104.99

This breakout 6-inch figure was sold exclusively through GameStop in 2018.

Freddy Funko Joker glow-in-the-dark vinyl bobblehead (Pop Funko No. 23): $2,000

This ultra-rare Funko Pop, which casts the company’s in-house character as the DC madman, was issued in a batch of 12 — just 12! — at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con. The above price is for a used one.

James Gunn vinyl figure (Pop Movies Director No. 471): $500

Geek out with a figure immortalizing the controversial Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker. This is one of 500 issued at the 2017 New York Comic Con.

Ghost Rider metallic-look vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 18): $900

This limited-edition stunner, one of only 480, was exclusive to the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con.

Harley Quinn vinyl figure (Super Deluxe): $99.99

From Funko Pop’s Super Deluxe line comes this 2016-issued, 10-inch Suicide Squad member — complete with cork gun.

Green Lantern glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure : $4,500

This limited-edition piece, issued at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con, is one of the original Funko Pop figures, issued back when the Funko Pop line was called Funko Force 2.0. (Note: There is no series number for this figure.)

Conan O’Brien Batman vinyl figure (Pop Conan No. 2): $400

The TBS talk host is the star, so to speak, of his own Funko Pop line: This rare piece, casting O’Brien as the Caped Crusader and sold exclusively at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con, is among the most valuable.

T’Challa vinyl bobblehead with two right feet (Pop Marvel Black Panther No. 352): $100

No, this figure, released in 2018, is not supposed to have two right feet. We spotted this figure going for $100 on eBay.

Boba Fett Droids vinyl bobblehead (Pop Star Wars No. 32): $3,000

True, Star Wars is more of a movie property than a comic-book one, but we can’t not give this rarity a little love. And, true, this 4.5-inch-tall, 2013 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive lists at Pop Price Guide for $510, but good luck finding it at that price — or at any price.

Tony Stark vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Iron Man 3 No. 32): $1,000

This limited-edition figure was sold exclusively at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con.

Freddy Funko Deathstroke glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure (Pop Funko No. 39): $350

Funko’s jack of all characters affects the DC villain in this figure, one of only 196 issued at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con.

The Thing metallic vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 9): $1,695

According to the seller, this is one of Funko Pop’s “rare grail[s].” The Fantastic Four’s clobberin’ member was immortalized in this limited-edition figure exclusive to the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con.

Compound Hulk (Pop Marvel No. 39): $320

This smashing-looking Hulk bobblehead was sold exclusively through Toy Anxiety in 2013.

Wonder Woman Limited-Edition Chase metallic vinyl figure (Pop Heroes DC Comics No. 8): $79.95

Among Wonder Woman Funko Pops, this figure’s black-and-white variant is the coveted rarity, but we couldn’t even find one for sale. So, for now, you’ll have to make do with this not-bad-at-all (and not-cheap-at-all) version, released in 2010.

Thirteenth Doctor vinyl figure (Pop Television Doctor Who No. 619): $78

One of the newest Funko Pop figures on our list, this “first to market”-stickered one, commemorating the start of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who run, was released in a batch of 1,300 pieces at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.

Captain America metallic vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 06): $2,400

This Cap was one of only 480 issued for sale at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con.

Sinestro vinyl figure (Pop Heroes Green Lantern No. 12): $98.48

The 2011 Green Lantern movie was a bust, but this 2011 figure is prized.

Sheldon Cooper Batman T-shirt vinyl figure (Pop Television The Big Bang Theory No. 11): from $291.19

This TV character has been cast as several Funko Pop figures. This piece, made available exclusively at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con, is among the most valued.

Red Skull vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 7): $1,288.88

Hunt around for this 2011-released Funko Pop, and maybe you’ll find this figure of Captain America’s nemesis for a mere $500-$1,000.

Shazam metallic vinyl figure (Pop Heroes DC Universe No. 14): $1,200

This limited-edition piece, one of only 250, was sold exclusively via Gemini Collectibles in 2011 back when Funko Pop was new — and Shazam was still uncool.

Autographed Stan Lee gold metallic and silver metallic vinyl figures (Pop Stan Lee Superhero No. 03): $30,000

These two micro-batch Funko Pop figures from 2015 feature the signatures of the Marvel legend, who passed away in 2018.

Batman patina-look vinyl figure (Pop Heroes The Dark Knight Series No. 19): from $2,000

This rarity, released in conjunction with The Dark Knight Rises, was one of only 480 pieces sold exclusively at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con.

Thor vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Thor: The Mighty Avenger No. 01): from $699.99

This rarity from 2011 dates back to the early days of Funko Pop — and the first Chris Hemsworth Thor movie.

Loki vinyl figure (Pop Marvel The Avengers No. 16): $1,999

Thor’s brother is the star of Funko Pop’s Asgard wing. Issued at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con, this prized figure is one of only 480 gold-hatted Lokis.

Holographic Darth Maul glow-in-the-dark vinyl bobblehead (Pop Star Wars No. 23): $1,499.95

Here’s another Star Wars exception — and a necessary one. Routinely cited as one of the most sought-after — and expensive — Funko Pop figures, this piece was one of 480 issued exclusively at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con.

Phoenix vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 27): $270

Released exclusively for Seattle’s 2013 Emerald City Comic Con, this X-Men figure has the X-factor.

Captain America glow-in-the-dark vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Captain America: The Winter Soldier No. 41): from $800

The second Cap piece on our list, this one was issued in 2014.

Superman black-suit variant vinyl figure (Pop Heroes Man of Steel No. 32): $297.74

This figure hit the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con shortly after the release of the DC Extended Universe’s Man of Steel.

Nick Fury vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel The Avengers No. 14): from $154.87

This figure, released circa 2011-2012, fetches a higher asking price on Amazon or eBay than its Avengers companion pieces, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor. (The Hulk is also part of this series, but we couldn’t find a new-in-the-box one for sale.)

Robin Limited-Edition Chase metallic vinyl figure (Pop Heroes DC Comics No. 2): $159.93

This is another valuable, early-run Funko Pop toy from 2010. The bobblehead version of this boy-wonder figure can go for hundreds of dollars more (but is even harder to find).

Spider-Man black-and-white vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 3): $305.95

Do not adjust your eyes, or your screen. This figure, sold exclusively through Fugitive Toys in 2011, is black-and-white … and red-hot all over.

Deadpool metallic vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 20): $1,695

This San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, one of only 480, was produced three years before the Marvel property blew up via the Ryan Reynolds Deadpool movie.

Martian Manhunter vinyl figure (Pop Heroes DC Universe No. 18): $169.99

This Justice League member hasn’t gotten big-screen love yet from the DC Extended Universe, but his 2011 Funko Pop figure is prized.

Rorschach bloody variant vinyl figure (Pop Movies Watchmen #24): $1,695

There’s a range of prices out there for this limited-edition piece, issued exclusively at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con. But the range doesn’t work that much in your favor. At last look, the cheapest one available on eBay was going for just under $800.

Dr. Manhattan vinyl figure (Pop Movies Watchmen #23): $203.86

Here’s another desired Funko Pop toy from the critically unloved Watchmen movie. This figure was also issued in 2013.

Dr. Doom vinyl bobblehead (Pop Marvel Universe No. 17): from $296.25

This coveted figure of Marvel’s Fantastic Four baddie was issued in 2012.

Darkseid glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure (Pop Heroes DC Comics No. 35): $279.97

This figure of the DC baddie was made exclusively for sale by Gemini Collectibles in 2013.

