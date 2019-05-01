All of These Amazing Things Are 25% to 75% off Today Only

Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Pokemon, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Nintendo…if you’re a fan of it, odds are there’s something for you in the massive sale that ThinkGeek is putting on today, May 1st. It includes a whopping 25% off your entire purchase and 75% off clearance items with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

There’s a lot to take in, but to help get you started we’ve picked out some prime targets below. Keep in mind that discounts will be applied in your cart, and the sale will end at 11:59pm EST (or while supplies last).

• Marvel Thor Hammer Tool Set (25% off)

• Unicorn Sconce Wall Light (25% off)

• Board Games (25% off)

• Funko Pops (25% off)

• Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press (25% off)

• Cube-Works Self-Destruct USB 3.0 Hub (75% off)

• Star Wars Death Star Dome Tent (75% off)

• The Witcher 3: Original Game Soundtrack Deluxe 4LP Set (25% off)

• Poke Ball Waffle Makers and Darth Vader Teapots (25% off)

• Star Trek TOS Bluetooth Communicator (25% off)

This is only a small sample of what’s available, so head on over to ThinkGeek to shop it all while you still can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.