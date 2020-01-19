This Custom Made Infinity Gauntlet Is Perfect for a Night on the Town

April will mark one year since Avengers: Endgame hit the big screen, but fans are still very much immersed in the film on social media. Over the last year, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have created some incredible fan art and some incredibly creative items that continue to blow our minds. Recently, a Reddit post shared to r/crafting made its way to r/marvelstudios, a page “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” The original poster, u/TheGildedApparition, created a stylish Infinity Gauntlet that would be perfect for a night on the town.

“Filigree Infinity Gauntlet custom made by me. Inspired by Firefly Path. This was the second glove/gauntlet l created. All hand painted, some parts hand sewn. Embellished with Czech and Swarovski crystals. I definitely want to make more armor influenced pieces in the future,” they wrote.

You can see the full post below:

“If Hela (from Thor) got her hands on the Infinity Gauntlet,” u/RequestMe69 shared.

Many people commented on the original post:

“This is amazing!! What does the underside of the fingers look like?” u/sleeplessMUA asked.

“Thank you. I can link a work in progress photo that shows how most of this piece connects. Filigree Gauntlet WIP,” u/TheGildedApparition replied.

“Incredible!!! Have you seen the hand piece from Stargate SG1? Yours is an amazing piece of art,” u/dougfr007 wondered.

“Thank you. Someone just told me the same thing in another group! Now I’m inspired to make a piece that will go on the palm,” u/TheGildedApparition added.

While the days of seeing the Infinity Gauntlet in the MCU are likely done, there are plenty of exciting things to look forward to in Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four.

