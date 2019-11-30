This Might Be The Best Ancient One & Doctor Strange Cosplay We’ve Ever Seen

Comic Cons and cosplaying have become more and more popular over the last few years, which means we’re living in the age of some extremely impressive costume work. Recently, a video of some cosplayers dressed as the Ancient One and Doctor Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was shared to the r/Marvel subreddit, a page “dedicated to Marvel Comics, its publications and hundreds of characters.” While we’ve seen plenty of costumes of this caliber in our day, but these two cosplayers went all out by channeling the characters’ movements and selling the look.

“These Ancient One and Doctor Strange cosplayers are so good! She even learned some of the finger tutting from the film,” u/MakerandMusings shared.

“Was pointed in the direction of this by a friend of mine. I’m the Strange in this clip, I had an absolute blast shooting this with the 86th floor crew on the Sunday of the con (it was definitely one of many highlights from that day),” u/Cg110399 replied.

“Quick question how is your cloak held on?,” u/Erik_D_Seichi asked.

“I sewed a pair of rare earth magnets into pockets then sewed them under the gold parts of the cloak as well as the undershirt 👍🏼 Worst part was trying to sew shut fabric pockets with magnets inside … using a metal needle, that was fun,” u/Cg110399 explained.

Currently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being written and will be an important piece of Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four. Exact details for the highly-anticipated sequel have yet to emerge, but that’s not stopping from Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) from expressing her excitement to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in the movie.

“I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it,” Olsen previously revealed in an interview with MTV. “I’m really excited. I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.