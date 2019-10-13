Chris Hemsworth Wants to See Beta Ray Bill in a Thor Movie

As it turns out, Chris Hemsworth is just like the rest of us! Maybe not in the sense that we all play demigods for a full-time gig, rather in the way we all hope Beta Ray Bill makes it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before too long. In an appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest Sunday afternoon, the Avengers star revealed he’d like to see the iconic cosmic character join the live-action MCU. Not only that, but Beta Ray Bill’s first story arc was one of the first comics Hemsworth ever read to prepare for his role as the Asgardian God of Thunder.

“That was one of the first comics I ever read,” Hemsworth revealed. “Yeah, I’d love that. I just hope they keep letting me have a crack at it.” The actor then mentioned how in a post-Thor: Ragnarok world, the Thor role is the freshest it’s ever been and he hopes to keep at it for quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been having so much fun at it and it doesn’t feel old to me and it feels fresh more now that the first couple of times I played it,” the actor continued. “To be reinvigorated with the character and the world and to feel like we sort of have no boundaries so we can really take it anywhere is an exciting point to be in.”

At one point, the character was set to debut in Thor: Ragnarok although he was cut from the script. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained the decision in an interview after Taika Waititi’s MCU debut first hit theaters.

“There was a Beta Ray Bill, but it was so quick that you would have the same complaints that you have now,” Feige told Crave Online. “He was in it a little bit more and it just didn’t do justice. And the feeling is, if you can’t do it justice, do it later.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is due out November 5, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other cosmic heroes would you like to see on screen with Beta Ray Bill? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!