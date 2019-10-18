Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Furiously Signing Autographs Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

ACE Comic Con took place just outside of Chicago last weekend and many big stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were in attendance. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) all showed up to the event to snap photos with fans, participate in various panels, and sign autographs. Thanks to an impressive video posted to r/gifsthatkeepongiving, a subreddit dedicated to gifs that are “mind expanding, funny, or just plain awesome,” this little clip shows Hemsworth signing autographs like a beast.

“Being the god of thunder isn’t as easy as it looks,” u/bsurfn2day wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the gif shows Hemsworth speedily signing while hilariously being hand-fed his water and even using a human as a chair.

Many fans commented on the post with some good jokes and observations:

“More like god of carpal tunnel,” u/SoaringLizard wrote.

“LMAO just give him a chair,” u/Je11y-Bean added.

“This is relatable to so many things,” u/turtas_ replied.

During the con, Hemsworth also participated in “A Conversation with Chris Hemsworth,” where the Aussie actor spoke about all things Marvel, including his unhappiness over Captain America being worthy enough to pick up Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame.

Hemsworth will be seen starring in the MCU once again with Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Taika Waititi, who became a household name after successfully directing Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to Hemsworth, the movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.