‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Surprises Hitchhiker With Helicopter Ride

Marvel’s Thor star Chris Hemsworth just gave a hitchhiker a ride he will likely never forget.

Hemsworth posted a video to Instagram of him picking up a hitchhiker from the side of the road. The hitchhiker is American musician Scott Hildebrand who had made his way from Mexico to Australia. Hemsworth happened to be heading to the same destination as Hildebrand, but instead of driving they took a helicopter.

“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to Australia.”

Take a look below.

Hemsworth is certainly keeping himself busy now that he’s done filming Avengers 4. Even before this, he underwent an admittedly brief watchmaking apprenticeship at the TAG Heuer factory in Switzerland.

“Amazing trip to Switzerland recently to visit the TAG Heuer factory and embark on a short-lived apprenticeship as a watchmaker,” Hemsworth tweeted. “Amazing experience and newfound appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into these little time-telling devices!”

Hemsworth is not only done with Avengers 4 but also wrapped filming on the new Men in Black movie, in which he reunites with Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson.

“That’s a wrap on MIB for me!! From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F. Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories. Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon,” Hemsworth wrote.

Hemsworth’s latest film is Bad Times at the El Royale, directed by Drew Goddard, which opened earlier this month. He was expected to reprise his role as George Kirk, Jim Kirk’s father, to be a part of the upcoming fourth rebooted Star Trek movie but contract negotiations between Paramount Pictures and Hemsworth, as well as Paramount and star Chris Pine, fell through.

Bad Times at the El Royale is now playing in theaters.

The new Men in Black movie opens June 14, 2019.

Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.