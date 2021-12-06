Chris Hemsworth Reveals if He Would Return for More Thor Movies

While seminal Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans made it clear before their final outings as their on-screen heroes that they were leaving the franchise behind, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a different reaction to his future with the series, noting he’ll be back as long as they’ll have him. The Asgardian is prepped to be getting his fourth standalone film with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but given how many other original characters from the franchise have seemingly made a permanent exit, he also admitted that he sees Marvel Studios shifting away from the importance of Thor going forward.

When Australia’s The Today Show asked if Hemsworth would renew his contract like co-star Tom Holland, Hemsworth noted, “How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they’ll have me, I’ll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Understandably, the hosts of the program were quick to show their support for the actor’s superhero adventures, dismissing his claims that anyone would be losing interest in him.

“That’s my Australian support team, though. Internationally, they might be going, ‘Get rid of him, get someone else,’” the actor joked. “I’ll call Kevin Feige and everyone at Disney and you guys can … you guys should be my agent, I’ll cut you 10%.”

Having been part of the franchise for more than a decade and being one of the core components of the Avengers, it would be easy to see why Hemsworth would be interested in exiting the series, yet this doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet. However, with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the franchise is embracing the spirit of the comic books and seeing Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster take up the mantle of the hero. However, with how little we know about the upcoming sequel, it’s unknown if she will become the permanent Thor for the franchise going forward, or if this is merely a narrative for this single film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

