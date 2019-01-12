‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Goes Animalistic in New Workout Video

Trying to lock in on my workout spirit animal for 2019@zocothebodypro pic.twitter.com/3GipNKUNTB — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 12, 2019

Marvel’s Thor, Chris Hemsworth, is releasing the beast in a new workout video posted to Twitter.

Hemsworth exercises on all fours across a basketball court in the video.

“Trying to lock in on my workout spirit animal for 2019,” Hemsworth tweeted. Take a look above.

Since Avengers: Infinity War‘s huge box office run, Hemsworth has praised the film on social media and thanked fans for their support.

“It was the biggest superhero film opening ever,” Hemsworth said of Infinity War on social media. “The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — it’s all thanks to you guys.

“Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.”

Hemsworth nearly overstepped when he started to let loose spoilers about Avengers: Endgame at the Kids Choice Awards.

Hemsworth did suggest that fans shocked by the ending of Avengers: Infinity War should brace themselves for Avengers: Endgame.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

With Avengers: Endgame wrapped, Hemsworth has moved on from Thor to his role in Men in Black International alongside Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson. Hemsworth compared the stunts from the two roles.

“Thor’s stunts are wildly complicated, but it feels like an atomic bomb goes off with each of those [hammer] hits,” Hemsworth told EW. “Everything is sort of magnified to a level that is so nonhuman. Whereas this, we have to keep grounding it. There’s always a part of it where I’m like, ‘Can I do a flip or just sort of leap from this building to that one?’ and they’re like, ‘Nah, humans don’t do that sort of thing,’ So they have to rein me in occasionally.”

A trailer for Men in Black: International referenced Hemsworth’s role as Marvel’s God of Thunder.

What do you think of Hemsworth’s workout? Let us know in the comments.

Men in Black: International opens June 14th.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.