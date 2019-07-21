Jason Aaron Is “Thunderously Excited” over Thor: Love and Thunder Adapting His Comics

Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel has come and passed and we now know what Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like. Over the night two years, all MCU properties will lead right up to Thor: Love and Thunder, a film which will see Natalie Portman return to reprise her role as Jane Foster. Not just that, but Portman’s Foster will become the Goddess of Thunder herself much like the legendary Thor comics run by Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, and Matt Wilson amongst others.

As one might expect from a comic creator who was just namedropped by Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi as a major inspiration for an upcoming blockbuster, Aaron took to Twitter earlier this morning to share his excitement over the film and Marvel Studios’ decision to adapt his run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Consider me thunderously exited,” Aaron says. “The Jane Foster Thor storyline I did with @rdauterman, (Eisner winner!), @COLORnMATT & so many more talented artists is one of my proudest moments in comics. I can’t wait to see @TaikaWaititi & Natalie Portman bring the Goddess of Thunder to life.”

Consider me thunderously excited. The Jane Foster Thor storyline I did with @rdauterman, (Eisner winner!) @COLORnMATT & so many more talented artists is one of my proudest moments in comics. I can’t wait to see @TaikaWaititi & Natalie Portman bring the Goddess of Thunder to life. pic.twitter.com/3pylwsfR9e — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) July 21, 2019

Portman raised some questions after appearing at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, which featured her version of Foster using recycled footage from previous films. Asked about her potential future on the red carpet, the Star Wars alum admitted so was just happy to be a part of the MCU.

“It’s been so exciting to get to be part of this whole Marvel universe and get to see all of these incredible new characters be revealed to audiences every year and, of course, to have women in science be front and center is incredible, to spread that culture throughout the world,” Portman shared with Marvel about being part of the MCU’s foundation.

What do you think was the most surprising announcement from last night? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Blade.