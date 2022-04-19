Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Hoping to See Beta Ray Bill in Film

Everybody wants to see Beta Ray Bill — so much so, Marvel’s cult character has trended most of the day Monday on Twitter. Shortly after the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder first hit the airwaves, fans quickly speculated as to whether or not the film would (or could) serve as the introduction to the beloved Korbinite.

Why, exactly? There’s one shot a character has seemingly been painted out of, suggesting there may be another surprise appearance in store for fans of the film. Then there’s the fact that the movie will introduce Jane Foster’s version of Thor, which canonizes the idea of the “Thor Corps,” if you will, or the fact that there can be multiple Thors in a single universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Working in the favor of fans, of course, is the addition of Beta Ray Bill likeness to the Grandmaster’s tower on Sakaar, seemingly confirming his existence in the MCU. Whatever the case, one of Marvel’s most obscure characters has been trending much of the day as fans hope to see him sooner rather than later — keep scrolling to see what they’re saying.

Be Cool If You Did

Be really cool if they added Beta Ray Bill in this movie pic.twitter.com/HzUdlII8B7 — Tyler42283810 (thank you Horikoshi) (@Tyler42283810) April 18, 2022

Who Could It Be?

https://twitter.com/GodEmperorBoss/status/1516082612984446981?s=20&t=B-uAXCn77KERALA3DSzTuA

Really Hope

I really hope it’s BETA RAY BILL standing next to Thor in the #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/6giWy7v1dk — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 18, 2022

Only Think I Need

Honestly the one thing I’m hoping for in the new Thor is even just a hint at Beta Ray Bill. Please 🥲 — Grimace Wayne (@GrimaceWayne) April 18, 2022

Mapping It Out

https://twitter.com/Mythosaur2/status/1516135377916018698?s=20&t=B-uAXCn77KERALA3DSzTuA

Evan Knows

We need Beta Ray Bill in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/QoL1MZXQ98 — Evan (@EVComedy) April 18, 2022

We Stan

https://twitter.com/Hellhasaminibar/status/1516148962989944842?s=20&t=B-uAXCn77KERALA3DSzTuA

*****

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!