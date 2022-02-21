Today, Marvel has revealed the first look at the new toys tying into the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The line includes a Lego set offering a new look at Christian Bale’s villain in the movie, Gorr the God-Butcher. There are also several Titan Hero Series figures. These figures reveal a new look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his new blue costume. There’s also Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), which is apparently how merchandise will differentiate between the original Thor and Jane Foster after picking up Mjolnir. Lastly, there’s a figure for Korg, who is again played by the film’s director, Taika Waititi. Waititi previously described Thor: Love and Thunder as his craziest film yet.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Natalie Portman previously confirmed that Jane Foster’s MCU arc into becoming Mighty Thor is based on Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s popular The Mighty Thor series. “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited,” Portman told Yahoo. “I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

She’s also spoken about getting into superhero shape for the film. “It was really fun,” Portman told Vanity Fair. “I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.