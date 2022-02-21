Gorr the God Butcher New Look Revealed in Thor: Love and Thunder Lego Set

A new Thor: Love and Thunder Lego set offers fans a fresh look at Christian Bale’s villain, Gorr the God-Butcher. It isn’t quite Bale in his full villainous glory. Still, the Gorr Minifigure included in the “Goat Boat” Lego playset gives a sense of how the character’s cinematic design will look. He appears wrapped in simple white clothing while wielding a black sword, most likely All-Black the Necrosword. The set also includes Minifigures for Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Mighty Thor (apparently the designation being used for Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster post-Mjolnir transformation), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson’s character, now ruling New Asgard), and Korg (Taika Waititi). Take a look below.

Gorr was an alien who felt abandoned by the gods in the comics. He grew to hate and resent all deities. His rage towards them gained power when he discovered what he believed to be two dead gods who had landed on his planet. One had on him All-Black the Necrosword, a shapeshifting weapon designed to kill gods. Using All-Black, Gorr began a deicidal rampage that lasted for eons, until three Thors from three different periods in the God of Thunder’s life finally stopped him.

Later stories revealed that All-Black the Necrosword was created by Knull, the god of the symbiotes, as his prototype Klyntar. That means the weapon is the distant progenitor of Venom and his symbiotic kind.

Some of Gorr’s original design got mixed into the concept work for Hela, the villain played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok. “A lot of the design of Hela is a combination of the early Jack Kirby stuff but also…especially his power set, the villain Gorr, who has a very specific power set of being able to manifest an infinite number of weapons,” executive producer Brad Winderbaum said during a press visit to the set of Thor: Ragnarok in Australia.

Director Taika Waititi has said that Thor: Love and Thunder is his craziest film yet. “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.