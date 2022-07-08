Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art Reveals Comic Accurate Gorr

Marvel Studios has been having a pretty busy week after they revealed their upcoming film slate at San Diego Comic-Con. The studio revealed the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as two major Avengers movies that will be released in 2025. While Marvel is looking towards the future, fans are currently watching Thor: Love and Thunder, which features the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). There have been plenty of designs coming out that show a very different idea for the villain, but now some new concept art gives us a look at another alternate design.

In the concept art, Marvel Studios gave Gorr a more alien look that would remind some people of Star Wars. It features a white chest plate as well as a cool looking skirt. The design is way different than what we got in the film, but if it were to happen fans would probably be okay with the look. You can check out the concept art below!

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to feature the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and reintroduce us to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Chris Hemsworth previously described what it was like working with Bale on set, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

