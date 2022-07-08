Thor: Love and Thunder to Include Flashbacks to Thor and Jane Foster's Breakup

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the likes of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) as they attempt to stop the murderous rampage of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. There will also be a chunk of the movie that will feature the couple in the past, taking movie-goers on a first-hand look into their breakup sometime before the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

In the latest issue of D23 Magazine, Hemsworth and Portman revealed flashbacks were filmed, looking into the relationship between the two characters and their inevitable breakup. Hemsworth even added those flashbacks may be the funniest moments in the entire film.

"There actually wasn't a whole lot of evidence to definitively say, 'This is how they broke up. This is what happened,'" the Thor star says in the magazine (via The Direct.) "It was left open for interpretation, which was great because it allowed us to go on this fun journey; 'What did their relationship look like when they were together? What did it look like when they were breaking up? Why did they break up?' It's some of the funniest stuff in the film."

Portman added that it was a fun story to tell, despite it falling years back in the grand Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

"It was really fun to get to imagine the parts of their relationship we hadn't seen," Portman added. "And the hard parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly Super Hero."

To date, Portman has appeared in just Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and brief footage in Avengers: Endgame. She also voiced a version of Jane Foster in Marvel's What If...? last summer. As of now, no further plans involving her MCU character have been unveiled.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

