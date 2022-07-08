Thor: Love & Thunder TV Spot Features New Gorr Dialogue

✖





Thor: Love and Thunder's new TV spot shares fresh dialogue from Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Leading up to the trailer for the next MCU movie, everyone was laser focused on what the beloved actor would be like as a Marvel villain. Fans finally got their first taste and he's threatening. In the newest spot, he argues that "the world will be better without gods." This lines up closely with the villain's story from Jason Aaron's comics. (Love and Thunder looks to follow that storyline closely with The Mighty Thor and Gorr both being main players in the movie.) However, Marvel is still keeping a lot of the footage from this film close to the vest. Bale is being touted as one of the best comic book villains ever ahead of the release.

However, the looks of Gorr have garnered a lot of the discussion. Images of action figures circulated on social media, and the fans were torn. Yes, Bale is an iconic actor, but the MCU design of Gorr isn't that similar to his comics appearance. Jason Aaron himself had to address the comments on his newsletter. In short, he thought the studio's design choices were purposeful.

New Gorr dialogue featured in a Thor: Love and Thunder TV spot!



"We haven't even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet," Aaron began. "I've seen some concerns online about Gorr's design, based off glimpses of the character's action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I'll just say that it wasn't Gorr's nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it's a pretty goddamn talented face."

Here's Marvel Studios' synopsis for Love and Thunder: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

