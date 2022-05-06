Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Poses With Taika Waititi in New Photo

✖

Slowly but surely, Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer to wrapping principal photography. To celebrate, Thor Odinson himself is jesting with his millions of followers on Instagram. Friday afternoon, Chris Hemsworth shared a snapshot to his social media, joking that Marvel Studios scaled back its budget for promotional materials for the feature. As such, the Thor star posed for a picture — complete with his Thor locks and a fancy new Love and Thunder cap — with helmer Taika Waititi.

"They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor: Love & Thunder poster, but the message if clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder," Hemsworth wrote. "Album drops soon...again..."

We still don't know much about the project, other than the fact it will feature characters like Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

