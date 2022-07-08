Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Explains Balancing Strength and Vulnerability





Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman shared how she balanced strength and vulnerability in the new movie. The A.V. Club sat down with The Mighty Thor to ask how her portrayal managed to communicate the softness of Jane Foster. The actress actually finds that the vulnerability can be its own kind of strength. Also, that kind of behavior is a little bit more relatable to her than the sort of stoic female superhero. Film now has multiple interpretations of women in capes. They can range all over the place, but Foster's journey in Love and Thunder is not one that people usually see on the big screen. Check out what she said right here down below.

"That was something that I was really excited about," she admitted. "A lot of the time when you have a female superhero, people are like, 'Oh. In order to be feminist, it has to be kick-a**!' It just has to be, 'She's so tough, she's so strong.' I find it much more relatable, and much more powerful, when someone can be many things."

Her co-star Chris Hemsworth thinks the new Thor kicks a whole lot of butt. But, she's also her own hero in a lot of ways. Getting to explore their past seems like a favorite for them both.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth shared with Yahoo Entertainment. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

He added, "She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing."

Here's how Marvel Studios is billing The Mighty Thor's big debut in the MCU: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

