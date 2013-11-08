Thor: Love and Thunder: Kevin Feige Talks Natalie Portman's Marvel Studios Breakup

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release Thor: Love and Thunder this weekend and fans are definitely excited to see it. Love and Thunder will bring Natalie Portman back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a pretty big way although that didn't seem possible before. Portman seemed done with the Studio and hasn't made an appearance since Thor: The Dark World. There have been a ton of rumors as to why the actress and the studio had a falling out, but now we're getting some real answers from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

During a new interview with Empire Magazine (Via The Direct), the Marvel Studios boss revealed that Portman's exit wasn't as bad as it seemed. Feige says that he exit "didn't feel that way to [him]," before revealing that "It was [his] impression that if it was an interesting role, she would be game." So it seems that she definitely got the role she wanted in Thor: Love and Thunder.

With Thor: Love and Thunder set to reintroduce us to Jane Foster, who has become The Mighty Thor since we last saw her in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Chris Hemsworth begun doing interviews for the film and has teased some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." The Thor: Love and Thunder star added when asked about Portman's action scenes.

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

