Thor: Love And Thunder Revealed To Include Role From Penny Dreadful Star

Thor: Love And Thunder was one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that were just pushed back yet again, but the Taika Waititi-directed film will still be hitting theaters next year. The movie is set to feature the return of many fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Waititi as Korg. Some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members will also be featured in the movie, and MCU newcomers include Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Turns out, there’s still some casting news to be shared for the highly-anticipated film. Sir Simon Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful, Into the Woods) will be featured in Thor: Love and Thunder according to a Playbill for The Lehman Trilogy.

The Lehman Trilogy is playing at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway in New York City through January and sees Beale playing Henry Lehman. An image of the playbill was shared by @dukeslh on Imgur, and features Thor: Love And Thunder in Beale’s list of credits. You can check out the images below:

During a recent chat with Empire, Waititi emphasized that Thor: Love And Thunder is “the craziest film” he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Thor: Love And Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals in theaters on November 5th, Hawkeye premiering on DIsney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters on December 17th.