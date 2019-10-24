Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says It Will Be Twice as Nuts as Ragnarok

Taika Waititi has become a beloved part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cast and crew, thanks to his work on Thor: Ragnarok. The high-octane adventure comedy movie reinvented the Thor franchise in a pretty epic way, and Waititi is set to return to the saga again with 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder. In a recent interview with Wired, Waititi teased what fans can expect for the film, and hinted that it will push the envelope even more than its predecessor.

“It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic,” Waititi revealed. “It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love and Thunder will follow the latest adventures of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the latter of whom will be looking for a queen to rule alongside her in New Asgard. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is also set to return, and will make her debut as Mighty Thor.

“I just said to her, ‘Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?’” Waititi revealed in a previous interview. “Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero… do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I would want to come back and change things up.”

“We love the story — it’s one of the best comic runs recently,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added. “[Director Taika Waitit] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Are you excited to see Waititi return for Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.