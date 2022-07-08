Thor: Love and Thunder Finally Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Costume

Thor: Love and Thunder finally made its debut in theaters this past weekend, and its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe has absolutely gotten fans talking. To an extent, a lot of elements of Love and Thunder feel decidedly different from what proceeded it in the Thor franchise, with characters getting unexpected upgrades and changes to their status quo. That was especially the case for the film's costuming, which featured a lot of comic-accurate nods — including a long-awaited rendering of one character's most ubiquitous costume. Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder below! Only look if you want to know!

The movie chronicles the efforts of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from butchering the gods across the galaxy, a fight he gets drawn into by surprising means. After the Guardians of the Galaxy receive a series of distress calls about Gorr's carnage, one of them includes a video from Sif (Jaimie Alexander), who is at a battle where Falligar the Behemoth has fallen. In this scene, as well as the subsequent one where Thor helps her off the battlefield, Sif is clad in a new version of her costume, with a grey and red headpiece and red, fur-lined armor.

This brief appearance from Sif provides her most comic-accurate costume that the MCU has shown yet, with previous suits of armor taking a more understated approach to her color scheme and overall aesthetic. The costume's debut is doubly impressive when you consider the fact that Alexander's version of Sif has been in the MCU for over a decade, appearing across the Thor movies (outside of Thor: Ragnarok) as well as Agents of SHIELD.

"I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time," Alexander previously told Yahoo! about why she didn't appear in Ragnarok. "So there was a conflict there. I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, 'Hey, by the way, would you come do this?' I said there is no way I can make that work that fast."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.