Thor: Love and Thunder to Begin Filming This Summer

Taika Waititi is a very busy man! The director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok will soon be working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” Once Waititi is done with that project, he’ll be moving on the film we’re all waiting for: Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Recently, Waititi caught up with Variety who asked the director when filming will begin for the Phase Four movie.

“Well, we move down to Sydney around April, I think, maybe. And then we’ll start shooting probably around August, I think,” Waititi shared.

The director was also asked if the fires that are currently devastating Australia will affect filming.

“I mean, I don’t know. It’s insane what’s happening down there. I just keep reading about it every day and it seems to be getting worse,” Waititi answered. “It’s absolute chaos.”

You can catch Waititi tonight at the Golden Globes where his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Roman Griffin Davis). Jojo Rabbit follows “a lonely German boy (Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic.” In addition to directing the movie, Waititi also played the child’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision in 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.