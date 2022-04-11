Thor: Love and Thunder Toys Give Us Our Best Look at Christian Bale’s Gorr Yet

Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped principal photography nearly a year ago, and the first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher came during a series of reshoots late last summer. Now, toys are being released in support of the movie, and Hasbro’s Marvel Legends wave gives fans their best look at the villain yet.

A strong departure from his look in the source material, Bale’s take on the character can be seen with a nose and without tendrils, two staples the villain has become known for. Images of Gorr’s action figure have surfaced online, and you can check them out below.

New Marvel Legends toys for ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ shows the first look at some characters including the villain Gorr the God Butcher.



“Wielding a strange and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way,” the villain’s toy packaging reads. The villain is part of a film filmmaker Taika Waititi says is one of the craziest things he’s ever made.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

