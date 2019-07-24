Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Poster Shows What Natalie Portman Could Look Like as the Mighty Thor

In just over two years, Natalie Portman will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Mighty Thor. Her time on Thor: Love and Thunder will be the first time she filmed new scenes for Marvel Studios since Thor: The Dark World (2013) and after the turnaround Thor: Ragnarok had, most fans are ecstatic to see the acclaimed actor in a Taika Waititi film. Thanks to a piece of stupendous fan art, we have a good look at how Portman’s Jane Foster could look in the film. Not just that, but the fan art’s also a tremendous stab at a full-fledged movie poster, certainly providing the 80s glam rock feeling we got with the logo.

The poster/fan art combo comes courtesy of @finalgirl.edits on Instagram and it includes Portman plus Tessa Thompson’s Valkyries and the God of Thunder himself, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). There are two posters included in the poster, one where Foster’s wear a helmet and another without — both, of which, can be seen below.

According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Portman’s always stayed in touch with the studio despite not appearing in any films. It only took one meeting with Waititi to sign on for her third Thor film.

“And with Natalie, we’ve stayed in touch with her over the years,” Feige told io9 at Comic-Con. “[Director Taika Waititi], who did such a spectacular job with Ragnarok, agreed to come back, had this idea of Love and Thunder and of tapping into that comic story.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Blade.