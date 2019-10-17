Taika Waititi Isn’t Sure if ‘Fat’ Thor Will Be in Thor: Love and Thunder

Avengers: Endgame did a number on fans when it went live, but it had moments which left fans cheering. By the movie’s end, audiences were ready to get on their feet to applaud Thor as he made a major turnaround to save the world. A beer belly was not going to stop the God of Thunder from taking out Thanos for good, and many were glad to see Thor hit up the battlefield sans six pack. And as it stands right now, the world is out on whether ‘Fat’ Thor will return in his next solo outing.

Recently, Yahoo tried to get to the bottom of the Thor mystery when it spoke with director Taika Waititi. The filmmaker, who is currently promoting his work on Jojo Rabbit, could not share much about his next Marvel Studios film. However, he did say he and the studio aren’t sure how Thor will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel,” Waititi explained. “‘Cause we’re trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?

Continuing, Waititi said the best thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe can do with Thor is shake things up. Staying static isn’t the way to go when you have the actual God of Thunder ready to charge up a story.

“I think we always want to keep changing it up with Thor. He’s so interesting when he’s changing all the time,” the director finished.

For now, it seems like Waititi and the team at Marvel Studios have some things to figure out before Thor’s weight is settled upon. If the film takes place shortly the end of Avengers: Endgame, it would make sense for the hero to have his thicker bod. However, if a lot of time has passed, then Thor might have gotten back in shape to further vex Star-Lord. But as long as Waititi is the one in charge of Thor’s body image, then fans feel confident it will be handled just right.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released in November of 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.