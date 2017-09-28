New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Still Teases Return of Warriors Three

Destruction might be coming in Thor: Ragnarok, but it looks like one Asgardian trio will be along for the ride.

A new still has surfaced of Warriors Three member Hogun (Tadanobu Asano) standing in front of a group of Asgardian soliders. You can check it out below.

The Warriors Three have been a bit of a mystery in Thor: Ragnarok, after Asano, Zachary Levi, and Ray Stevenson were left off of the film’s cast list. The three were confirmed to appear in the film in August, but have been essentially missing ever since.

During a visit to the Ragnarok set, producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed to ComicBook.com that the film would address what happened to the Warriors Three. This has led some to speculate that the group, along with Jamie Alexander’s Lady Sif, would not survive the events of the film. And with Hogun appearing in an Asgardian setting that looks pretty similar to Hela’s destruction in Ragnarok‘s trailer, that could very well be true.

If Ragnarok were to kill off the Warriors Three, it certainly wouldn’t be too unexpected, considering Taika Waititi’s goal for the film.

“To be honest, what I did was I tried to approach it as if there were no other films.” Waititi explained earlier this year. “I wanted to make this a standalone film. I loved Thor 1 and Thor 2, but if I was going to make this film my own, I couldn’t have come in and tried to make a follow up movie, to try to make the next episode. I wanted to do my own thing.”

Fans will be able to find out what becomes of the Warriors Three when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3rd.