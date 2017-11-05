Chris Pratt Shares Enthusiastic Message About ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

One Marvel Studios Chris is offering some high praise to another.

Chris Pratt was one of the many Marvel fans who went out to see Thor: Ragnarok this week, which stars another Marvel Chris, Chris Hemsworth. The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared an enthusiastic reaction to the film on Instagram.

“HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe,” Pratt wrote in the status accompanying a shot of him posing in front of the Thor: Ragnarok props and banner.

Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy have a certain connection in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: The Dark World‘s post-credits scene was a lead into the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Thor and the Guardians are expected to meet face-to-face, in an unceremonious manner, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Chris Pratt isn’t the only one who is enthusiastic about Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel’s third Thor movie debuted at number six in the ComicBook.com Composite Rankings. Thor: Ragnarok opened to more than $120 million, making it the second-highest Marvel Studios opening of the year (behind Pratt’s own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

Thor: Ragnarok opens is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel CinematicUniversemovies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity Waron May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.