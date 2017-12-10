‘Thor: Ragnarok’ The King Of Asgard Concept Art Revealed

King Thor sits on his throne in a new piece of concept art from Thor: Ragnarok.

Artist Andy Park revealed the concept art from the final scenes of Thor: Ragnarok, in which Thor is flanked by his allies as the leader of the Asgardian migrant fleet.

“The King of Asgard keyframe I illustrated on Thor: Ragnarok,” he Tweeted. “I love that this scene had the original Thor theme playing as a bookend to where we started.”

Take a look below.

This is just the latest piece of concept art Thor fans have had a chance to view. Previously released concept art revealed a more colorful look for Thor’s brother, Loki, an early design for Valkyrie, and early concept art of the demon Surtur, as well as how fan-favorite stone man Korg was created. Korg has been such a breakout character that Marvel even gave him his own movie poster.

Thor: Ragnarok been a hit for Marvel Studios. The film has grossed more than $300 million domestic and $800 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.75 ComicBook.com Composite score, the seventh-highest score of any comic book movie. Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.24 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth-highest rated comic book movie by ComicBook.com Users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.