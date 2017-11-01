‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cut Scene Would Have Acknowledged Valkyrie’s Bisexuality

The latest movie from Marvel Studios introduces a slew of new characters into the cinematic universe, though few have as large of a role going forward as Valkyrie.

The elite Asgardian warrior has a long and complex backstory in the comic books, including a recent fan-favorite run as part of the Fearless Defenders. But the character is also portrayed as a bisexual woman in the source material, and Tessa Thompson said a scene confirming the character’s sexuality was cut from the final version of Thor: Ragnarok.

In a profile from Rolling Stone, Thompson reveals that she was inspired by the Marvel Comics version of the character to petition for that aspect to be included in the film and add more depth to her character.

Thompson even summoned the courage to pitch Waititi on making Valkyrie bisexual, based on her comic book relationship with anthropologist Annabelle Riggs. “There’s this great illustration of them in a kiss,” swoons Thompson, and while Valkyrie has yet to meet Annabelle in her Hollywood timeline – and who knows if she’ll get to – she convinced Waititi to shoot a glimpse of a woman walking out of Valkyrie’s bedroom. He kept it in the film as long as he could; eventually the bit had to be cut because it distracted from the scene’s vital exposition.

In the comics, Riggs and Valkyrie begin dating in the pages of Fearless Defenders, but their love is star crossed. After Riggs is killed in a battle, Valkyrie brings her back to life — but the two shared one body. They would switch places with each other, both not being able to be present at once.

Though scenes were cut from Thor: Ragnarok‘s runtime, aspects of the character’s identity were kept in place.

“There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterization, but maybe not be explicit in the film,” admits Thompson. Pay attention to her agony in a flashback where Blanchett’s Goddess of Death murders the rest of Valkyrie’s warrior clan. “There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain,” says Thompson. “In my mind, that was my lover.”

The profile adds that Thompson hopes future movies expand on her love life, and the character will appear next in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans can see Valkyrie’s big screen debut in Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters this Friday.