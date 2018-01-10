‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Announced, In-Home Trailer Released

Disney has released a new, “in-home” trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, in support of its newly-announced home entertainment release dates.

Thor: Ragnarok will be available digitally beginning on February 20th, with a home release for DVD and Blu-ray coming two weeks later, on March 6th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film centers on Thor, reeling after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Hela, who lands on a distant planet and is immediately kidnapped and forced into gladiatorial combat. His opponent: The Incredible Hulk, last seen leaving Earth at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment of Marvel’s least-celebrated film franchise, blew away expectations with a $120 million opening weekend and a worldwide box office haul of $850 million.

The success was credited in large part to filmmaker Taika Waititi, who took a very different approach to Ragnarok than previous directors had done with Thor.

Credit, too, goes to newcomers Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum, who both earned acclaim for their performances as Valkyrie and Grandmaster, respectively.

Thor: Ragnarok also drew more than 90% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, becoming one of Marvel’s best-reviewed movies yet and, in concert with Wonder Woman and Logan, setting a gold standard for comic book movies in 2017 that will be difficult to top going forward.

As previously rumored, the home video release will also include another Marvel One-Shot style short film starring Thor’s eccentric roommate Darryl, who first appeared in a promotional “Team Thor” short which joked about how nobody had asked him to join up with them during Captain America: Civil War.

Waititi also gets a director’s commentary, something that should help provide plenty of new insight and additional trivia for fans who just can’t get enough of his unique take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Per the official release, the full list of Blu-ray bonus features includes deleted scenes; hilarious outtakes; an exclusive short: part three of the mockumentary Team Thor, retitled “Team Darryl” and featuring an eccentric new roommate; the evolution of MCU’s heroes culminating in Avengers: Infinity War; numerous making-of featurettes which explore the unique vision of director Taika Waititi; the story’s unstoppable women; the effortlessly charismatic Korg; the tyrannical leader of Sakaar, the Grandmaster; and the film’s comic-book origins; audio commentary by Waititi; and more.