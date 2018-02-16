‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Grandmaster Chats With Thor In Bonus Extended Scene

The wonderfully odd Jeff Goldblum clearly allowed to have as much fun as he could in his roll as the Grandmaster. As we await the digital and blu-ray release of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarock, Marvel has been slowly teasing us with deleted scenes. So far, my personal favorite is the sensitive talk that Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) attempts to have Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after he loses his hammer and his father.

In this new cut scene we have a big more of The Grandmasters conversation with Thor while he is strapped to a chair. The Grandmaster is immediately interrupted by a digitally unfinished flying creature of some kind that looks like a bat, something that takes his entire security force the scene to eliminate. Beyond that we get a little more of Goldblum’s weirdness as he explains to Hemsworth the origin of the “obedience disk.”

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on digital platforms on February 20th and on blu-ray March 6th.

Thor is set to return to the screen later this year, in Avengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.42 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

