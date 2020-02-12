Thor: Ragnarok Had a Zelda Easter Egg Hiding In Plain Sight

When you’re the cash cow for a planetwide fight club, it seems you are pretty well taken care of. In Thor: Ragnarok, not only was The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) put up in the fanciest housing you could get without actually being the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), but he even apparently managed to import some goods from whole other universes to line his shelves. Fans have noticed that there is a pot — the kind that The Legend of Zelda fans have smashed to get to the goodies inside for year now — sitting on a shelf in Hulk’s quarters in the scene where Thor confronts Valkyrie.

On top of that, the image on the side of the pot appears to be a minor variation on the Triforce logo, one of the most popular images associated with Zelda lore. While the pots in Zelda games don’t actually bear the Triforce logo on them, it seems likely that director Taika Waititi (who has crammed plenty of in-jokes into the film) had it placed there in the hopes that it would more obviously be a wink-and-a-nod to something he loved, and that it wouldn’t take two years for the internet to key into it.

Thor: Ragnarok is one of those movies that seems to have so much detail packed into so many layers that it, like Guardians of the Galaxy or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is still getting picked apart by fans, with new details being found and brought to light, years after its initial release. Waititi, though, does not have the same interactive social media profile that guys like James Gunn or Zack Snyder have, encouraging fans to go digging for details like this.

Waititi’s latest film, Jojo Rabbit — a satirical story about a young German boy growing up during World War II and his imaginary friend, a buffoonish version of Adolph Hitler played by Waititi — was nominated for six Academy Awards and won for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars over the weekend.

The filmmaker is now working on Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield Mjolnir. The film will also star Christian Bale in an as-yet-undisclosed role that fans are thinking might be The God Butcher, given rumors that he will play the film’s villain. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are also expected to reprise their roles from Thor: Ragnarok.