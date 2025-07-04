Marvel Just Introduced The Perfect Villain For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Peter Parker can never seem to catch a break in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even before he joins the big leagues by agreeing to join Tony Stark on a mission to Germany to stop Captain America and Co., he loses his parents and his uncle, Ben. Peter keeps a good attitude, though, and does his best to make his mentor proud by keeping the streets clean. Unfortunately, there are some bumps in the road, including Mysterio outing Peter’s identity to the world and the hero losing Tony during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. All Peter wants to do in Spider-Man: No Way Home is get his life back on track, but even that’s asking too much.

After a botched spell brings several major villains to the Sacred Timeline, Spider-Man tries to make things right, and it costs him Aunt May and his friends, who forget everything they know about him. Peter will be alone when he makes his next appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and crosses paths with a deranged hero, Punisher, who isn’t going to lighten the mood. But the titular hero may have an out if he’s willing to make a deal with a certain villain.

Mephisto May Make Spider-Man an Offer He Can’t Refuse in Brand New Day

The first five episodes of Ironheart tease that Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, is getting advice from a dark entity. It takes until the final episode for the character to reveal themselves as Mephisto, who makes deals with wayward souls in need of help. He offers Riri Williams the chance to get her AI friend N.A.T.A.L.I.E. back after losing her before her battle against The Hood. It’s hard to turn Mephisto down because all he wants is something Riri “won’t miss,” so she shakes his hand. Not long after, the real Natalie, who died years prior, appears in Riri’s workshop as if nothing happened. If Mephisto can bring loved ones back from the dead, Peter is someone he wants to talk to.

While Peter will surely give being alone the old college try at the start of Brand New Day, having no family or friends is sure to bother the hero. Mephisto could make things right by offering to bring May back and restoring Ned and MJ’s memories. Peter has experience with magic users, after all, so he’s sure to trust Mephisto as long as the villain doesn’t peel back the curtain too much. A similar thing happens in the pages of Marvel Comics when Peter wants to bring May back to life after she gets shot in “One More Day.” He gives up his marriage to Mary Jane Watson, which proves to have its drawbacks. Mephisto is also sure to screw Peter over in the MCU, but, as luck would have it, there’s another hero who has experience in that department.

Mephisto Appearing in Brand New Day Would Open the Door for a Much-Needed MCU Meeting

Despite Ironheart ending on a major cliffhanger, a second season of the show has yet to be announced. That’s not a good sign for Riri’s future in the MCU, but her story could easily continue in Brand New Day. Once she learns that another major hero has a deal in place with Mephisto, she can run to Peter’s side, wanting to get rid of her arrangement and kill two birds with one stone. It would be an organic team-up because both characters hold Tony Stark in high regard. While Riri never got the chance to meet Iron Man, Peter did and probably has a lot of wisdom to offer her, as she’s still early in her hero career.

It’s hard to imagine Punisher and maybe even Hulk fitting into that story, but the MCU has pulled off crazier things. Spider-Man is in uncharted territory, and with no allies in his corner, he’s going to be open to anything and everything. If that means making a deal with the devil and fighting the strongest Avenger alongside Frank Castle, so be it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

Would you like to see Mephisto appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Do you think Peter Parker would accept whatever deal the villain offers? Let us know in the comments below!