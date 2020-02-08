Thor: Ragnarok – Hela Kills Odin Deleted Scene Released

There was a lot of change for the Asgardians in Thor: Ragnarok, but even more came in Avengers: Endgame. One of the deleted scenes from Taika Waititi’s movie made it onto social media and now people can see the deleted scene of Hela killing Odin. The clip opens with Thor and Loki looking for their father after the mischievous plans for the throne left him without his memories. At first, the two believe he has lost his mind, but he knows all too well that Ragnarok is at their doorstep. Odin quickly bestows his powers to Thor and then allows them time to escape by getting stabbed by the villain. There are some rough spots n there from the VFX work, but the intention is clear.

Much has been made of Thor’s arc in Endgame and how it stands in contrast with where he ended with Ragnarok. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely broke it down with the Los Angeles Time and walked everyone through what they thought of the Avenger’s path so far.

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and that was a gift to us,” Markus elaborated. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer added. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

So, how did that translate to the Thor that viewers met in Endgame? McFeely approached that topic as well. “It came up but we were really adamant about not doing that because I think that would treat it more like a joke,” he said of Thor’s physique. “And the idea is that this is who he is now and he’s still a hero. And when he calls down the lightning and gets both hammers, all it does is put a suit on him and twist his beard into a braid, it doesn’t magically take 200 pounds off.”