‘Thor: Ragnarok’: [SPOILER] Returns in New TV Spot

Marvel has released a new TV spot for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok and in it is a familiar face and voice — Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Last seen in Thor: The Dark World after Loki disguised himself and claimed the throne of Asgard, Odin’s fate has been uncertain. However, in this new clip it appears that Odin is back to give Thor wisdom, if not to sit on Asgard’s throne. You can check out the clip above.

In the spot Odin tells Thor that “Asgard is not a place.” When Thor replies that Asgard is a people, Odin tells his son that “those people need your help.” It might be the biggest understatement in the MCU at this point with the film’s antagonist, Hela, on a mission to completely destroy Asgard, claiming that her destiny is to rule all others.



With Loki’s previous impersonation of Odin and Hela’s rise fans have wondered where Odin is in Thor: Ragnarok and this new spot only seems to deepen the question. In addition to hearing Odin’s voice in the spot the rightful king of Asgard can be seen very briefly walking away from Thor, with the God of Thunder kneeling in a field while Odin appears to be dressed in non-Asgardian street clothes making fans wonder where Odin is — and what’s happened to him. Some fan theories have ranged from Odin being in possession of the Soul Stone to Hela killing the Asgardian king in Thor: Ragnarok.

Whatever Odin’s fate and what his words mean to Thor will be revealed when Thor: Ragnaork hits theaters in just a few weeks.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3, 2017.