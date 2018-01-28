Taika Waititi Used Illegally Torrented Clips to Create ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Sizzle Reel

More often than not, blockbuster movies have a pretty negative relationship with online torrenting. But the service just might’ve helped last year’s Thor: Ragnarok become a reality.

During an interview with CBC’s Q radio show, Ragnarok director Taika Waititi revealed how he initially pitched his version of the film. As he revealed, his sort of “sizzle reel” included an array of clips and segments – some of which Waititi torrented from the Internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I cut together little clips and shots.” Waititi revealed. “I basically illegally torrented and, erm, you know, ripped clips from the Internet.”

“Of a bunch of different things?” Tom Power, the show’s host, asked.

“I don’t mind saying that…erm…on the radio,” Waititi added, before jokingly suggesting that the show cut out that segment.

While it’s unknown exactly what clips made their way into Waititi’s sizzle reel, it’s clear that it made an impression on Marvel executives. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the teaser video late last year, which gave Marvel the first use of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’.

“Filmmakers sometimes will say, using clips of other movies, ‘Here’s what I have in mind.’” Feige explained. “And sometimes they’re not good. Most of the times, they’re okay. His was amazing, and was scored to that Led Zeppelin song. So from the beginning, that song kind of defined what Taika was going to do with this.”

“That it’s in the trailer, that it’s in the film.” Feige added. “All from that first meeting, and from one of his first instincts of this movie, is very impressive.”

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.51 ComicBook.com Composite score, the seventh-highest score of any comic book movie. Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.23 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth-highest rated comic book movie by ComicBook.com Users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.