‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Explains How Yondu Wound Up In A ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Deleted Scene

In a confusing piece of continuity, anyone who purchased Thor: Ragnarok on Digital HD noticed that a deleted scene featured Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy. Given that the character died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, many wondered what that meant for the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, yet Guardians director James Gunn clarified this scene was never intended to actually be used in the finished film.

With Gunn being such an active member of social media, MCU fans clearly turned to Gunn for answers about the conundrum, with Gunn claiming, “For those of you asking me how a Yondu deleted scene is on the Thor: Ragnarok extras – I believe Rooker was at the lot shooting his bit for the Guardians Mission Breakout ride/Halloween version, and he stopped by the Thor set to goof around. Rooker, correct me if I’m wrong.”

Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu, replied to Gunn, “This is correct.”

In the scene, Skurge is about to execute an Asgardian, only for Yondu to interrupt and demand to know where he can find Kevin and Lou. The Kevin and Lou in question are Feige and D’Esposito, respectively, who are prominent producers at Marvel Studios. It sounds like Rooker had a few questions about how he could come back to the shared universe.

Unfortunately, Rooker might have to have a chat with Gunn himself, who has previously claimed he has no plans to ever bring Yondu back to the MCU.

Once again replying to a fan on Twitter, Gunn confirmed, “He will never be brought back to life as long as I’m around. His passing needs to mean something.”

Rooker, on the other hand, doesn’t think it’s the end of the line for Yondu.

“You know, you have this strange idea of dying,” Rooker told the audience during a Q&A session at the Salt Lake Comic Con. “I don’t understand why people think dying is like, gone. No! I’m just saying! I’m not giving any hints right now! I’m just saying that Yondu has moved on.”

Fans will have to wait until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to learn more about Yondu’s fate, which is slated to hit theaters in 2020.

