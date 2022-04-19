Thor Fans Are Calling Out a Major Inconsistency in Love and Thunder Trailer

Fans are taking a close look at the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and they’ve noticed a pretty major inconsistency. It has nothing to do with a reforged Mjolnir soaring into the outstretched hand of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, or the lack of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Nope, it’s all about the color of Chris Hemsworth’s eyes. There are several instances where the camera gets an up-close look at Hemsworth’s blue eyes, but the last time we saw him in Avengers: Endgame, his fake right eye was brown.

Thor lost his right eye during a battle with his evil sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Rocket Raccoon gave him a false eye to use instead of an eyepatch in Avengers: Infinity War and Thor carried it over to Avengers: Endgame. The new eye was brown, which made it stand out more next to the blue. However, Thor: Love and Thunder takes us back to the same eye color again.

It’s possible this can be explained away as Thor choosing to have his fake eye match his real one. Some fans have started to speculate this is a continuity error, though you have to assume director Taika Waititi is aware of something this major. Time will tell if this is ever explained in the actual film. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped fans from pointing out the inconsistency.

A new synopsis reads: “A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.”

