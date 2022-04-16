Thor: Love and Thunder: Marvel Fan Art Imagines Reforged Mjolnir

Thor: Love and Thunder still doesn’t have a trailer out and the film is officially set to officially be released this July. Natalie Portman is expected to reprise her Jane Foster role and become the Mighty Thor version of the character. Promo art for the film reveals that Jane Foster will wield a newly reconstructed version of Mjolnir, and fans have been wondering what it could look like in action. An artist on Instagram named Carpa2011 recently made a version of what the reconstructed hammer could look like.

The fan art shows Thor’s old hammer put back together with cracks and all. The art imagines Portman holding Mjolnir and features a blue background with lightning. Hopefully we get to see the real version in action very soon. You can check out the fan art for Thor: Love and Thunder below.

Taika Waititi is returning for Love and Thunder after helming the completely insane Thor: Ragnarok. Recent the director revealed that the next Thor sequel will up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he’s ever done in his life.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” the director added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Not much is currently known about Thor: Love and Thunder as plot details are being kept on an only if you’re worthy enough basis. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think the Mjolnir fan art? Are you excited for the first official trailer for the film?