Thor vs Wonder Woman in Fan Made ‘Found Footage’ Video

While fans are unlikely to see a Marvel/DC crossover anytime soon, thanks to a fan made short film they are getting a taste of what at least one superhero show down might look like.

Over on YouTube user “ismahawk” shared a “found footage” style short video that imagines what it might look like if Thor went rogue in Las Vegas and Wonder Woman was forced to intervene. You can check out the shot video below.

The video starts with two guys making a video in which they plan to ride the SlotZilla, a zip line that takes riders soaring over Las Vegas’ Fremont Street, but before they can get on the ride they get emergency warnings on their phones. They quickly find news footage that reveals the emergency is that the superhero Thor has gone rogue and is attacking people with Wonder Woman on the scene trying to stop him. Before our protagonists of a sort can get away, though, the heroes bring the fight to them and they get a close up look at the fight’s conclusion. That conclusion? Wonder Woman knocks Thor down and then lends him a hand as she picks up his hammer, Mjolnir, and off they fly.

Wonder Woman beating Thor in battle may be something that fans on either side could dispute, but when it comes to the Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth, they’re both clear on who would win that battle. Yahoo News anchor Katie Couric recently asked Gadot who she thought would win between the two god-like superheroes with Gadot saying she thought for sure it would be Wonder Woman — and Hemsworth agreed with her, saying on Twitter that “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.” Neither commented about Wonder Woman wielding Mjolnir, though.

However, there is one place where Wonder Woman may not quite triumph over Thor. While Wonder Woman did an impressive $409 million at the international box office during its theatrical run, Thor: Ragnarok has earned $438 million in just three weeks.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now. Fans can next see Wonder Woman in Justice League, opening Friday, November 17, 2017.

